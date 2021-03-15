Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford delighted fans on Friday's episode when she revealed that she's landed a new job.

The TV personality, who appears on the show alongside her brother Pete, explained that she's training to become a florist, a number of months after being made redundant in her retail position.

Sophie's fans were especially pleased with her career update given the star had been overcome with emotion on the show back in November after revealing that she would likely be losing her job at Debenhams due to the pandemic.

Taking to social media, many wanted to send their congratulations to Sophie. One person wrote: "@PeteandSophie is definitely the florist I'd end up spending 2 hours just gossiping with #Gogglebox."

A second person wrote: "@PeteandSophie I love that you're going to be learning florist but as a florist of almost 20 years I have no idea how you're going to get anything done with those gloves on."

Although Sophie's new job doesn't necessarily mean that she'll be leaving the show, it comes soon after fellow Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr. revealed that he was quitting the Channel 4 programme to explore new opportunities.

Sophie appears on the show alongside her brother, Pete

The reality TV regular, who has appeared on the popular programme since 2014, took to Twitter to share the news with his, writing: "So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox."

He added: "I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

"I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid. PS. don't worry my parents and brother will still be on the show to keep you entertained every Friday. To the future."

