10 of the most expensive celebrity houses in the UK - the Beckhams, Simon Cowell and more

Many A-list stars including David and Victoria Beckham, Robbie Williams and Wayne Rooney, have invested much of their money in property – and it shows! These celebrity houses are luxurious and worth a fortune, with amazing facilities such as private swimming pools, cinemas and spas. We've rounded up some of the most expensive celebrity houses in the UK… prepare to get home envy!

David and Victoria Beckham

£31.5million

The Beckhams' mansion in Holland Park, west London, is worth an estimated £31.5million. The couple bought the property in 2013 and spent an estimated £8million on renovation work, and the finished result is beautiful. The pristine home often features in the family's Instagram posts, with a chic monochromatic colour scheme and opulent touches including a £2,700 coffee machine and marble bathroom. The family also own a recently renovated barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and sold their Los Angeles home for a massive £25million profit this summer, so they obviously know a thing or two about real estate.

Simon Cowell

£10million

X Factor mogul Simon Cowell is another famous face who lives on the road that has been dubbed 'Millionaire's Row' in west London – the area that spans where the Beckhams and Robbie also live. Simon's Holland Park residence is worth around £10million and has five bedrooms. He also owns an £11million house in Beverly Hills and an £18.4million Malibu estate.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

£17.5million

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams divides his home between a £17.5million mansion in west London and a £26million Beverly Hills property. Robbie and his wife Ayda have been at war with their neighbour – Led Zeppelin musician Jimmy Page – for the past few years, after submitting plans for a basement swimming pool at their home that Jimmy says would be "catastrophic" for his Grade I-listed house. Robbie bought Woodland House, a former home of the late film director Michael Winner, for a reported £17.5million in 2013.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

£20million

Wayne and Coleen spent an estimated £20million on building their dream home in Cheshire. The property, which is nearing completion, will have two man-made fishing lakes, an underground tunnel leading to a six-car garage, a cinema, gym, spa bath, swimming pool, plunge pool and steam room among others. However, the family have since relocated to Washington D.C. where Wayne is currently playing for local football team D.C. United.

Jamie Oliver

£8.9million

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools live in an £8.9million London home with their five children. The couple often give their followers a look inside the Grade II-listed property in Hampstead on social media, showing extravagant touches including a £2,000 children's bed, grand piano and fully-equipped kitchen.

Ed Sheeran

£2.8million

With an estimated £80million net worth, it's no wonder Ed Sheeran has a dream home – or homes – of his own. The Shape of You singer has snapped up a number of properties in the Suffolk village where he lives, prompting locals to call it 'Sheeran-ville'. Ed owns four homes next to each other in a bid to create his own country estate, and has previously submitted plans to build an underground 'man cave' and chapel on site. The price of each individual property adds up to around £2.8million, but as Ed has since spent significant time and money renovating the houses, their value could be a lot higher.

Elton John

£6.5million+

Elton John has owned his Woodside estate in Windsor since 1975. At the time of Woodside's 1989 refurbishment the house consisted of eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, a billiard room, and a squash court in 37 acres of grounds. Properties nearby sell for around £6.5million, but it is likely that Elton's estate is worth much more due to its rich history. Elton also owns homes in London and Atlanta with his partner David Furnish.

Adele

£11million

Adele has a vast property portfolio, including two London mews houses in Kensington that she reportedly planned to knock into one. The Someone Like You singer bought the first house for £5.65million before buying the house next door for £5.38million in 2017. She is also said to own a £7million estate in Beverly Hills, and an eight-bedroom property in East Grinstead worth an estimated £4million.

George and Amal Clooney

£10million

George Clooney spent an estimated £10million on Aberlash House in Sonning-on-Thames. The property sits on the bank of the River Thames and even has its own "party zone" pool house with a bar and 16-seat cinema. The actor and his wife have lived in Sonning-on-Thames for almost four years, and also own a "low-key" house in Los Angeles, along with a property in Lake Como, where they tend to spend the summer.

Lewis Hamilton

£18million

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly treated himself to an £18million mansion in London at the end of 2017. The detached villa has six bedrooms and is spread over four floors, with its own summer house. It previously belonged to former Burberry chief designer Christopher Bailey and his husband Simon Woods, and was first listed for £19.85million.

