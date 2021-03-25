Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's house looks epic in new video The couple recently moved into a new home

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg moved into a new house together in February, and a series of new posts by the couple have given fans a first look at their stunning dining area.

Joe first took to Instagram Stories with a video filmed in the room as they enjoyed lunch together.

"Lunch with a view!" he wrote, "We finally have a dining table!"

As Joe panned the camera from one side to the other, he showed that the space has windows spanning each and every wall for plenty of natural light, while furniture includes their "new" lengthy wooden dining table with benches at either side, matching wooden awning at the ceiling and wooden window frames.

A sheepskin rug on the bench and various house plants and succulents make for a Scandi-inspired aesthetic.

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne also shared a photo from the room on her own Instagram Stories and said: "We're so happy with our new table."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's dining room

It revealed that the room has rustic cream tiling on the floors, while it boasts beautiful views over the garden from the terrace, where they have a hanging egg chair.

Dianne and Joe met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and previously shared a flat together in London, but this marks the first house that they have owned.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's new house

Shortly after moving in, Dianne announced the news with a picture of herself and Joe in the garden and captioned it: "New adventures," along with a house emoji.

Since living there, the pair have unveiled almost every room inside, from Dianne's beautiful home working set-up with palm-print wallpaper, to their living room decorated with floral patterned walls, and their bold blue kitchen.

