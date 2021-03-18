Holly Willoughby made a mistake with her This Morning outfit - but it's still gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in a green mini dress on Wednesday's episode of This Morning, but she did make a mistake with her outfit!

The star accidentally credited the wrong brand within her daily Instagram post, tagging high street label Oliver Bonas instead of Ted Baker. Oops.

She wrote in her caption: "Happy St Patrick’s day!... see you on @thismorning at 10am... @clodagh_mckenna cooking up an Irish storm today... Guinness for breakfast! ... dress by @oliverbonas."

Holly accidentally tagged the wrong brand in her post

Fans appeared to be confused by the post, with many asking her to confirm where the chic dress came from.

"It's not from Oliver Bonas... Holly shock horror got it wrong!" one said, and another added: "I have this identical dress but it's Ted Baker."

One fan commented: "I love that dress but can't find it on their website!"

If you're after the frock too, it's Ted Baker's 'Dolley' dress, and it's currently reduced from £159 down to £79. With it's pussybow detail and flirty mini skirt, we can see why Holly fell in love with it.

'Dolley' dress, £79, Ted Baker

The presenter's stylist, Danielle Whiteman, did tag the dress correctly on her own Instagram, but Holly's mistake must have gone unnoticed. Either way, we're glad we managed to track down the outfit.

Holly followed up the mini dress with another spring look on Thursday, wearing a mini skirt by Hobbs and a statement collar blouse from another of her favourite brands, Rixo.

Holly got an exciting surprise on This Morning on Thursday

During the show, she got an exciting surprise when she was asked to be a guest star on hit ITV drama Midsomer Murders.

The 40-year-old – who is a big fan of the series – was asked on live TV by stars of the show, Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix, to appear in an upcoming episode of the detective drama.

