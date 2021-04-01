Julianne Moore reveals unbelievable home disaster as she shares tour inside NY townhouse The star's home had been given an unexpected makeover

Julianne Moore’s incredible NY townhouse is nothing short of luxury, so when she opened the doors for a glimpse inside on Thursday, fans were delighted.

But the Boogie Nights actress gave her followers quite the shock when she revealed a home disaster of epic proportions.

Julianne initially teased what had happened in her house with a photo she shared on Instagram. In the snapshot, her puppy looked guiltily at the camera with a feather hanging from her nose.

WATCH: Julianne Moore's puppy caused quite the home disaster

She told her followers to head to her Stories to "find out what Hope did," and it turns out the labrador mix had enjoyed herself a little too much while her owners were gone.

Julianne's home was covered in feathers. The white pillow stuffing was everywhere, from the couch to the floor to the hallway.

The Hollywood actress had got back home to the mess, but took it all in her stride as she was heard saying: "This is what puppies do."

Julianne adopted the adorable puppy in November 2020

She was then filmed vacuuming up the piles of feathers as Hope watched the clean-up from the top of the stairs.

The video then panned up to the pup, who clearly knew she had done wrong, and when asked: "What happened here?" just starred at the camera and backed away awkwardly.

Julianne and her husband, Bart Freundlich, adopted the dog in November 2020. She shared the news with fans and said: "It was meant to be," as the dog's adopted name of Cherry, was the same as that of her late lab mix who she lost the year before.

Julianne and her husband Bart said the adoption was 'meant to be'

The happy couple rescued her from Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue 15 minutes after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named the new president and vice president of America.

Julianne introduced their new member of the family on Instagram and wrote: "The puppy was gentle and friendly and named CHERRY. So we felt it was MEANT TO BE. We took her home and renamed her Hope, because it was such a hopeful day.

"We are so grateful to everyone who brought her to us - I love this organization, if you are looking for a special dog please know how much they care about their rescues."

