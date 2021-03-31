Michelle Keegan's fans stunned by new home renovation video Mark and Michelle are in the process of building their dream house

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been in the process of building their five-bedroom 'dream home' in Essex since they bought a property and demolished it in July 2020, and a new video shared by the couple gave fans an inside look at the progress.

The clip was shared on their Instagram account dedicated solely to the renovation @wrightyhome, and showed the second level of the building being constructed.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright film house renovation progress

It was captioned: "Next level up!! Let's go."

Unsurprisingly, Michelle and Mark's fans were seriously impressed with what they saw, with several taking to the comments section.

The current state of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home

One wrote: "Amazing, can't wait to see this!" while another added: "Wow, fantastic progress Mark," and a third concurred: "Wow! They're really cracking on with it!"

Mark previously shared another clip from inside the roof as he explained: "Here's a little sneak peek of the roof being built, it feels like you're inside because we've got this tin hat on to stop being rained off, which we've had too much of. But it's looking good, just to see the shape of the roof is good to see."

Michelle and Mark have also shared the inspiration for their final product – a white Georgian manor house.

Upon sharing the first posts from the development, Mark penned: "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development. A hobby and a side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home. We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"

The couple purchased the original property for £1.3million in Essex, and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

