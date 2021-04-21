Kate Hudson's eccentric family home used to be mother Goldie Hawn's - photos Kate lives in the house where Goldie raised her

Kate Hudson's house is, in fact, the childhood home she grew up in with her mother Goldie Hawn. Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate for them all.

The mum-of-three now lives in the main house with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter, Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships. It boasts a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a huge garden with a pool and spa, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms. As for décor, Kate has clearly taken inspiration from her mother, with retro furnishings and vintage furniture that are also seen in Goldie's mansion next door. Take a look at Kate's house…

Kate Hudson's bedroom

Kate previously shared a photo of her bedroom, showing floral wallpaper, an old oak dressing table, and a retro floral fringed desk lamp.

Another image taken in Kate's bedroom showed a large bed with an olive-green button-back headboard, and cream floral bed linen.

Kate Hudson's hallway

Kate has a winding cream wooden staircase with a brown stair runner. Paintings showcased in gold frames and floral wall lights add to the old-school vibe.

Kate Hudson's bar room

At Christmas time, Kate showed that she had installed an enormous vodka tree in her bar room. Each branch was made from bottles of vodka with white and pink roses interspersed throughout. As for the rest of the room, the vintage theme continues with floral wallpaper and striped curtains and blinds.

Kate Hudson's bathroom

In keeping with the rest of the house, Kate's bathroom also has floral wallpaper.

Kate also has a free-standing white bathtub.

Kate Hudson's kitchen

Kate has a printed orange and brown backsplash panel in her kitchen, as well as bold orange appliances including a vintage kettle.

When Kate took a selfie in the kitchen, she showed that it has a large island, lined with wooden stalls. It is fitted with cream worktops, and a combination of cream and duck-egg blue wooden cupboards.

Kate Hudson's garden

Kate previously revealed a glimpse of her outdoor pool, lined with white wooden fencing, as well as a white pool house.

