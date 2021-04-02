Kate Hudson wows with extravagant floral bathroom that could be a beauty salon The star was a vision in yellow

Kate Hudson was a vision in yellow as she posed in her extravagant floral bathroom and it looked like it could be a beauty salon.

The actress posed in front of her opulent mirror in a light yellow crop top that paired up well with her dark yellow pants.

And fans were able to get a glimpse into the Almost Famous star's extravagant bathroom that stretched out behind her for an eternity.

WATCH: Kate Hudson reveals private sauna at $5.5million home

The bathroom was decked out with some beautiful floral wallpaper, while some archways encapsulated the star's shower, which looked like it could fit her entire family.

In another corner of the room was an elegant bath, with what appeared to be dozens of family photos lining the window sill.

To Kate's side was an expansive beauty unit, which featured a hand mirror with decorative flowers on it and a wig stand head.

"Spring sunshine," the actress simply wrote.

Fans were wowed by the star's bathroom

The star caused a huge fan reaction with the post, and The Talk's Amanda Kloots commented: "So cute."

Another fan added: "Mam you are looking gorgeous," while a third wrote: "You are like sunshine."

A different one even referenced one of Kate's roles, as they said: "This reminds me of your beautiful dress in How to Lose a Guy!"

One fan was obsessed with the mum-of-three's décor, as they posted: "That wallpaper tho!"

Kate's home is gigantic

Kate is used to glamour both in her house and when she goes on holiday – if her recent glamping trip is anything to go by. The Music star went on a trip to Paso Robles, California, last weekend and posted a series of sweet videos.

In the first clip, Kate stunned as she wore no makeup and the chicest black and gold-rimmed shades complete with a fierce gold cat-eye.

She also pulled her blonde locks into a high bun and wrapped it with an on-theme printed scarf.

In another video, Kate's boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, can be seen unpacking folding chairs out of their RV as she walks out of their tipi towards him. "Hey babe," she says as he glances her way.

