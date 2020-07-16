Kate Hudson has the most incredible home in LA, where she has been isolating with her family during the lockdown. And on Tuesday, the Hollywood star gave fans a glimpse inside one of her many bathrooms – and it's as stylish as you would expect! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress posted a mirror selfie of herself standing in the room, which featured patterned pink wallpaper and a vintage-inspired white mirror. The bathroom isn't the only room in Kate's home to feature colourful wallpaper. The star's kitchen walls are decorated with an orange and blue geometric print, and in her bedroom, she has contrasting floral wallpaper.

Kate Hudson has the most stylish bathroom inside her LA home

Goldie Hawn's daughter lives with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani, along with her older two children, Bingham Bellamy, who she shares with Muse star Matt Bellamy, and Ryder Robinson, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Earlier in the week, Kate shared an adorable photo of all three of her children posing together outside. The star shared the picture on Instagram, writing alongside it: "Finally got all three to look...ish." The picture went down a treat with Kate's followers, with many relating to the struggles of getting children to look at the camera at the same time.

The Hollywood star is a fan of wallpaper and has a vibrant print on her kitchen walls

It's been a busy time for Kate and her family, who most recently celebrated Bing's ninth birthday last week. The little boy was treated to a show-stopping breakfast, complete with personalised pancakes, as well as a small party with his family.

Both Kate and Matt – along with his wife Elle Bellamy and baby daughter Lovella. Kate and Matt have remained on good terms since separating and regularly meet up together. Chatting on Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks! in 2019, the actress shared: "Chris is on the road a lot, and Matt is on the road a lot, but they're really present fathers."

Goldie Hawn's daughter has a beautiful floral wallpaper in her bedroom

During the lockdown, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star opened up about her family's routine, admitting it had been an "adjustment" when it came to homeschooling. Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in April, she said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him…

Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom. It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

