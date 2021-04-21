George W. Bush's idyllic family home where daughter Jenna Bush Hager got married - photos George W. Bush has a house in Texas with his wife Laura

The former president of The United States, George W. Bush lives in Texas with his wife Laura – and their home is so picture-perfect that their daughter, Today show host Jenna Bush Hager chose to get married there.

The couple resides in Dallas most of the time, but their Prairie Chapel Ranch is visited frequently, and holds a dear place in their hearts. It was acquired by George in 1999, and it was once known as the Western White House, as George used it to host certain dignitaries during his time in office. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has even visited this rural location.

Their incredible countryside property has been featured in Architectural Digest, and in that interview, George said: "We wanted to see and enjoy the beauty as much as possible," alluding to the fact they have lots of large windows that open as doors to enjoy the nature on their doorstep.

The article goes on to explain that "the Bushes wanted to have a subtly rustic, handcrafted look" for their home, and they seem to have achieved it perfectly. It has a laidback vibe which is in keeping with the area, but inside the features are anything but low-key.

There is a leather-top partners desk which belonged to Prescott Bush, the former president’s grandfather and there are lots of antiques and beautiful sculptures.

There is a huge lake on their sprawling grounds

The 1,600 acres of land surrounding the main home make it pretty idyllic, so we can see why their daughter Jenna Bush Hager decided to say "I do" in the grounds.

Jenna and Henry Hager tied the knot back in 2008 with the stunning ranch as their backdrop, and Jenna was walked down the aisle by her famous father.

George W. Bush walked his daughter down the aisle at their family home

"We're mighty blessed," the former president told CNN. "The wedding was spectacular. It was all we could have hoped for."

