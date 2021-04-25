Stacey Solomon’s son Rex has incredible hidden detail in his room at new home Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash are renovating their new mansion

Stacey Solomon is currently renovating her youngest son's room at their new home, and we can't help feeling a little envious!

The stunning space already features a gorgeous fireplace, and the Loose Women panellist is making it look even more lovely thanks to monochrome animal stickers.

But that's not all!

Stacey posted a new video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday which showed one-year-old Rex sitting on the floor holding on to two star-shaped wall lights, which his doting mum revealed were rainbow infinity lights.

They're part of a bigger plan to add some colour (and fun) to the room.

The mum-of-three explained: "I thought I'd do it all black, white and grey with hidden rainbows for him to discover."

Stacey and her family recently moved to their new mansion in the Essex countryside, which she has dubbed Pickle Cottage after her nickname for her children.

Stacey and her family recently moved into the Essex mansion

The proud mum has three sons: Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight, and little Rex, who she shares with her fiancé Joe Swash.

The Tudor-style property is in need of a little TLC, and Stacey has jumped straight into renovating her family's new home, and is sharing her transformations with her social media followers along the way.

The home, which is reportedly worth £1.2million, is an incredible space boasting vintage vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, a large conservatory, outdoor swimming pool, and an archway in the garden.

Rex will celebrate his second birthday this summer

No wonder, then, that Stacey and Joe are hoping to marry there when they tie the knot later this year – and they will be taking their fans along for the ride!

The TV star recently shared a look at the three different sections of her garden that will all likely play a big part in her nuptials, which are due to take place at the end of July 2021.

"Whatever we end up doing, we can't wait to share it all with you guys," she told her followers, before adding: "I couldn't not invite my second family."

