Parents are rushing to buy this GENIUS Aldi kids garden toy - and it's under £60

Aldi’s wooden toys are always top of our shopping list when they’re in the famed Aldi middle aisle, and this week’s Specialbuys includes a kids’ garden toy that, quite frankly, will save your summer. Throw in one of Aldi’s gazebos and a firepit from the Specialbuys offers, and your garden is sorted for the season.

Aldi’s wooden picnic table for kids is no ordinary piece of garden furniture. As well as acting as a cute al fresco lunch spot for your little ones, it has a two-part top for sand and water and the removable covers have a chalk board on the reverse side too.

Picnic Table with Sand and Water Pit, £59.99, Aldi

Suitable for children aged 2+, the wooden bench has two seating areas either side of the table, plenty of room for your little darlings and their friends throughout the summer holidays. There’s also a wooden outdoor easel and wooden playhouse if you want to make your garden even more fun!

There are plenty of other brilliant deals in Aldi’s Specialbuys this week too – here’s what else we’re snapping up.

Aldi Specialbuys this week – editor’s pick

Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven, was £199.99, NOW £179.99, Aldi

Forget the BBQ, pizza ovens are the in thing for gardens this summer and Aldi’s incredible gas pizza oven is even on sale, with 10% off. The mini oven features wheels and a handle for easily moving around the garden too.

Wrought Iron Welly Stand, £32.99, Aldi

Save your floors (and your sanity) with a welly stand – an easy way to store muddy wellies and stop them being traipsed through the house. Designed to fit six pairs of wellies and made from sturdy wrought iron.

Kirkton House Marble Nested Tables, £49.99, Aldi

How chic are these marble nested tables? Perfect for smaller spaces, the large and small tables nestle together for simple storage and feature a stylish marble top.

Pop-up Gazebo, £79.99, Aldi

Easy to assemble and foldable, Aldi’s pop-up gazebo is always one of their most-wanted items. Equipped for the British weather, it has a roof with UV protection of 80+ and is water repellent. It also includes a carry bag, tent pegs, ground spikes and guy lines to keep it secured to the ground.

Kirkton House Divided Frying Pan, £14.99, Aldi

This 4-in-1 frying pan is described as “excellent” and “very clever” by Aldi shoppers, who applaud it for its separate sections – making cooking easier and saving on the washing up. Genius!

