The Queen to welcome new resident at Windsor Castle home Windsor Castle is Her Majesty's primary London home

Have you always dreamt of living at a royal residence? Well, if you're an avid gardener with the right skills, then you could be the Queen's next resident at Windsor Castle.

MORE: The Queen's home Windsor Castle belongs in a Bond film

Her Majesty has listed a job advert for a gardener at her primary London residence, adding: "This is a live-in position (for which there is a salary adjustment) with meals provided."

With the summer months approaching and Windsor Castle set to open its doors to the public once again on 17 May following the COVID-19 pandemic, it comes as no surprise that the Queen is looking for someone to help maintain the beautiful grounds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen Shares Video Tour Of Gardens At Home Inside Windsor Castle

In fact, the garden was designed by her late husband Prince Phillip in 1971, complete with over 3,500 perfumed rose bushes of eight different English varieties.

The listing on The Royal Household's website reads: "Joining this small team of professional gardeners, you'll help ensure the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas are maintained to the highest standards.

PHOTOS: The Queen and Prince Philip's home is the world's largest occupied castle - see inside

READ: The Queen and Prince Philip's first rented home revealed

Windsor Castle gardens were designed by Prince Phillip in 1971

"From regular mowing and edging, to raking and re-seeding, you’ll also maintain the shrub, herbaceous and rose borders whilst monitoring and nurturing the health of plants, and young trees.

"Helping to shape the future of the gardens, you'll plant new shrubbery, bulbs and seasonal flower displays, ensuring that they continue to provide a spectacular setting for a historic building."

The Queen has made Windsor Castle her primary London residence following the Duke of Edinburgh's death

Windsor Castle is the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space, and although visitors have been allowed glimpses inside the property, much of the gardens have remained private – until last year.

Richard Williams, Learning Curator at the Royal Collection Trust, which oversees public access to the castle, told HELLO! in 2020: "This is the first time visitors can enter or walk through the garden for more than 40 years. It's the least known part of the castle, on the most private side and it's important because of the historical stories associated with it and its significance to the Queen and her family."

RELATED: Why the Queen's home Buckingham Palace would only get 2-star hotel rating