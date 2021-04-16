Why the Queen's homes are outside of the law Her Majesty has properties across the UK

The Queen has many official residences around the UK, including her main home of Buckingham Palace in the heart of London – and they are all above the law, meaning no one can be arrested there.

Officially, the law states that no arrests can be made in the presence of the monarch, or within the surroundings of any royal palace.

The Express explains that this rule is upheld even if the Queen is not staying at that particular home at the time.

So as well as the Queen's 775-room palace in London, the smaller yet equally palatial homes of Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House would also be subject to this rather bizarre rule.

The Queen has spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle, a residence which would usually be just used on weekends and during seasonal holidays. The royal family have a summer residence, Balmoral, which is used each year and Sandringham is the home of choice for the family's Christmas festivities.

The Queen usually spends the summer at Balmoral Castle

The Queen and Prince Philip even managed to have one last summer together at Balmoral Castle amid the pandemic before the Duke sadly passed away on 9 April 2021.

The official royal website explains that the Queen herself is above the law, as well as her properties. It reads: "Although civil and criminal proceedings cannot be taken against the Sovereign as a person under UK law, The Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law."

Buckingham Palace is the Queen's main residence

In addition to criminal immunity, it is interesting to note that the Queen does not have a passport or a driving license.

Although the constitution allows the Queen and her homes to be exempt from the law, Her Majesty is still conscious to be a law-abiding citizen and set an example to others.

