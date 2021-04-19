The Queen to have rota of family visitors at Windsor Castle home Her Majesty is in mourning for her husband Prince Philip

As the Queen mourns her beloved husband Prince Philip who passed away on 9 April, it is reported that her closest family members have drawn up a rota to visit her while she stays at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty's birthday is on 21 April and her relatives will be there to support her during this difficult time, with members of the royal family paying visits over the coming days and weeks.

Ensuring they comply with current coronavirus restrictions, it is believed that the meetings will take place outdoors within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It has been widely reported that the Queen has enjoyed dog walks with her new puppies in the vicinity of the castle, so perhaps her family will wish to join her on a stroll within the picturesque grounds.

Her Majesty's closest family members will pay her visits

Prince Andrew lives in very close proximity to the Queen at Royal Lodge, and Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex live nearby at Bagshot Park.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have travelled back to their London residence, Kensington Palace, in order for their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to return to school.

Prince Harry is residing at Frogmore Cottage during his UK stay, but it is thought that he will be departing shortly to be reunited with his wife Megan Markle, who is pregnant with a baby girl.

They willl stay outside of Windsor Castle itself due to restrictions

The rallying around the Queen comes after she lost her 'rock', Prince Philip, who died aged 99. The couple were married for 73 years, and their marriage broke records for being the longest of any British sovereign.

The Queen is not alone at her Windsor residence though, as she has a team of 22 staff, informally known as the HMS bubble. This includes the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey who joined the monarch inside the state Bentley as she arrived at Prince Philip's funeral.

