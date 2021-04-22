The Queen's home Windsor Castle set for big change next month Her Majesty the Queen is currently grieving at her royal home

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is currently residing at Windsor Castle after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip. The monarch has spent much of her time there since the coronavirus pandemic began, and in May, the 900-year-old property will open its doors to the public once again.

The official Royal Collection Trust website reads: "Windsor Castle and The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace will reopen on Monday 17 May."

It also explains that The Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh will open their doors on Monday 26 April and we already know that record numbers of visitors have booked tickets for Buckingham Palace garden tours commencing on Saturday 24 April.

Before the public are allowed back inside, it is reported that the Queen will have lots of personal family visits with close relatives working to a rota to keep her company during this difficult time.

At the castle, the Queen is also joined by a team of 22 staff, informally known as the HMS bubble. This includes the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, who joined the monarch inside the state Bentley as she arrived at Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen and Prince Philip stayed at Windsor amid the pandemic

The historic royal residence, which is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, is the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

The castle is used for special events such as Archie's chistening

We know that her Windsor property has a close place in the monarch's heart, as is used for private events, including royal weddings, christenings and birthday parties. Her Majesty is said to be leaving her official London residence Buckingham Palace in favour of Windsor, according to The Daily Mail.

While she will still summer at Balmoral and spend Christmas at Sandringham, royal staff are believed to have been told that Windsor Castle will be known as her permanent home moving forward.

