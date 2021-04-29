The Queen and Prince Philip's first rented home revealed The royal couple welcomed Prince Charles in 1948

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip have called many spectacular properties home over the years, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle and Windsor Castle – the latter is now Her Majesty's permanent residence.

When they first got married in 1947, and before then-Princess Elizabeth took the throne, the couple split their time between Malta and the UK, but also rented a county home in Surrey called Windlesham Moor.

They stayed at the furnished 20th-century property between 1947 and 1949, in which time their first child Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace.

It sounds as though the young Prince of Wales had plenty of space when they were at the Surrey bolthole since the nursery reportedly comprised two guest rooms joined together!

Inside, there is also a 50-foot drawing room, a study, a games room, and five main bedrooms.

The royal couple rented Windlesham Moor in Surrey

Photos of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh playing with their son outside also shows off the incredible grounds and grand exterior of the house.

The white property boasts pillars and greenery growing up the front, while an L-shaped annexe comes off the right-hand side.

The Queen and Prince Philip were pictured walking in the grounds with Prince Charles

It is set in 58 acres of land with a large lawn and pristine gardens, broken up by little footpaths – the perfect setting for a stroll with the pram.

The royal couple later lived in Clarence House until 1953, while the Queen Mother stayed there from 1953 until her death in 2002. It is now Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's official London residence.

Prince Charles was born in 1948

Buckingham Palace has served as Her Majesty's official London residence until recently, when it was reported that she is leaving it in favour of Windsor following the death of her beloved husband.

It is thought that she will still summer at Balmoral and spend Christmas at Sandringham, but while the monarch will return to London for work, it is unlikely that she will ever spend another night at Buckingham Palace.

