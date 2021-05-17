Crown Princess Mary's home is a jungle in new family photos Photos were released of Prince Christian's confirmation

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Crown Prince Frederik's royal residence Fredensborg Castle was transformed into a stunning floral-filled oasis over the weekend.

It was in honour of their son Prince Christian's confirmation, which took place in Fredensborg Castle Church and was documented with several photographs by Franne Voigt.

A series of snaps taken inside the Church revealed the space has tiled floors topped with a red rug that sits in front of the altar. Bishop Henrik Wigh-Poulsen could be seen performing the ceremony against the backdrop of two large white vases holding tall green floral arrangements, while a white floral garland had been displayed in front of where Prince Christian kneeled.

Christian later posed for photos with his grandmother Queen Margrethe II and his siblings Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine inside the garden hall. More statement indoor plants framed the family picture, while the rest of the room had a very regal interior.

The white and gold panelled walls tie in with the light fixtures and gold table, and a red vintage rug on the floor adds a splash of colour.

The royal family celebrated Prince Christian's confirmation. Photos: Franne Voigt

One of the translated Instagram captions read: "For the past 100 years, Fredensborg Castle Church has been used for several church activities for members of the royal family. In particular, the church has formed the framework for royal confirmations.

"Thus it was also in this church that both Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince were confirmed in 1955 and 1981, respectively."

Family photos share a look inside Fredensborg Castle. Photos: Franne Voigt

Fredensborg Castle is also home to Crown Princess Mary's summer residence, The Chancellery House, which is a Baroque-style building attached to the main castle via the stable buildings and the church.

It used to be the royal couple's primary residence when they first got married in May 2004, until Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen was renovated.

The home was built in 1731 by architect J.C. Krieger, who was also responsible for the main palace. According to the Kongehuset website, several of the original features remain today, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels.

