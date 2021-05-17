Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first home could be an art gallery – inside The royals now live at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's first home together was Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, near Kate Middleton and Prince William's family house.

The couple are said to have extensively renovated the interior of the three-bedroom property before they moved in in early 2018, four months before they announced they were engaged.

Shortly before welcoming their baby boy August, Eugenie and Jack relocated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

They kept Ivy Cottage tightly under wraps while living there, but a handful of videos and a select few details have been released over the years – and it's clear that Eugenie's passion for art influenced her interior design.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie revealed that the home has plenty of personal touches. "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken," she explained. "Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle."

Her role as director of an art gallery is also apparent as she added, "I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

The exterior of Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

Eugenie filmed a message of thanks to the Salvation Army inside of the living room in December, and revealed a look at the home's bold furnishings including fuchsia pink Aztec print cushions, two grey flecked styles, and a white and grey patterned design as seen behind Eugenie. There is also a pink frameless painting mounted upon the wall.

In October 2019, Prince Harry gave another glimpse inside Eugenie and Jack's house as he shared a video alongside Ed Sheeran during World Mental Health Week. It shows Ed arriving at the front door of Ivy Cottage and ringing the doorbell, before Prince Harry answers.

There is a white front door with a glass window, which was previously pictured by Lord Snowdon as he visited Ivy Cottage in 1999, and a black and white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's wedding day hangs on the wall in the hallway, above a white fireplace.

Princess Eugenie's wedding portrait is on display in the hallway

A doorway is also seen behind Harry, leading to the living room, where Eugenie recently filmed a new video.

Ivy Cottage is just moments away from Princess Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first home, Nottingham Cottage, where they lived before moving to the USA. The Cambridges also live very nearby at Apartment 1A, a four-storey home with 20 rooms, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

