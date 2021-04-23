Tom Jones' heart-wrenching new comments about late wife Linda

The Voice star Sir Tom Jones has been living without his beloved wife Linda now for five years, after she sadly passed away from cancer in 2016. The singer has admitted he was in a "cloud" after her death and it is only now that "everything is bright" again.

Speaking to The Sun, the singer opened up about his struggles coming to terms with Linda's death. "I honestly didn't think I was going to get through it," he admitted.

Discussing his new album Surrounded By Time on The One Show, the Welsh crooner explained how the song I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall took him back to Linda’s final days. "I was there in the hospital room with her for the last 10 days. I said: 'My god Linda, I don't know what I'm going to do with myself because I won't be able to sing, I won't be able to get the words out.'

"She said: 'You must. Don't fall with me, I've got to go but you don't. When you get on stage think of me laughing, don't think of me as I am now - think of all the years we had together and that should lift you up' - which it does."

He even had to see a grief therapist because he was plagued with questions like, "Did I do enough? Was I on the case? Did she slip away without me really realising what was happening?".

The couple were married for almost five decades

"My therapist said time will heal, and it has. I’m in a position now where everything is bright. I've come out of that cloud I was in and this new album has helped well."

At the time of Linda's death, Tom released a statement which read: "A heartfelt thank you to all who sent notes of their sympathy and support to me and my family over the last couple of weeks. So many beautiful and meaningful things were said and reading these genuine and lovely messages has lifted us all. See you soon."

Tom Jones and wife Linda met when they were just 12 years old

The star has since moved back to London from LA as it is what his wife would have wanted, telling The Sunday Mirror in 2018: "Linda wanted to come back to Britain, she was always homesick. Then she got sick, and we couldn't do it. She told me to go back the last week she was alive. She told me to get a flat in London. She would have loved to have come back but we left it too late."

Tom relocated to London under Linda's dying wishes

As well as London being Linda's dying wish, Tom is now closer to family, having relocated near his son Mark and his grandchildren.