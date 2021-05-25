Reese Witherspoon has fans in hysterics with candid confession The Morning Show star is so relatable!

Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's most popular and relatable stars – as illustrated by her latest post on Instagram. The Big Little Lies actress delighted fans on Monday as she made a candid confession about her eating habits.

Reese, 45, posted a snapshot showing her taking a big bite out of a chocolate cookie, which she had jokingly tagged as 'salad'. In her other hand, she is holding yet more delicious-looking bakes.

"The snack in between the meals and all the other snacks," she captioned the fun photo. "*Stay tuned for more health tips."

Needless to say, the picture went down a storm with Reese's 25.5 million followers. "This is very relatable to me!!!!" one fan remarked, while a second reasoned: "Chocolate cookies are made out of cocoa, cocoa is a plant... So technically, this goes into your veggies intake!"

Reese joked about her eating habits in a funny Instagram post

"Sounds like a meal plan to me!" a third joked, while a fourth told Reese: "You are the CUTEST!" Another follower admitted: "omg, I was so confused to recognise if this is you or Ava!"

Ava is Reese's eldest child – and bears an extraordinary resemblance to her famous mom. Reese shares Ava, 21, and her younger brother Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The former couple were married from 1999 until 2007.

The star pictured with husband Jim Toth and her three children

In 2011, Reese tied the knot with Jim Toth and together they are parents to her third child, eight-year-old son Tennessee.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in September, Reese opened up about becoming a mother when her career first took off. "To be completely candid, I was terrified too," the Oscar winner said of being a young parent. "I got pregnant when I was 22 years old and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it.

Reese and Ryan were married from 1999 until 2007

"I didn't know if I was going to have steady work, too," Reese continued. "I made movies but I hadn't established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids' school."

