Reese Witherspoon reveals the naughtiest member of her family in hilarious video The Morning Show star will need a new couch…

Reese Witherspoon is on the hunt for a new couch after her lavish sofa was destroyed by her adorable puppy, Major.

The Morning Show star shared a clip on her Instagram Stories, revealing that her black Labrador had taken a huge chunk out of the corner of her grey couch.

Zooming in on the damage, Major certainly went to town, ripping the luxe fabric apart and chewing right through the material leaving a huge hole behind.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's dog destroys her luxury couch

Captioning the video, Reese wrote: "Wait what is this???!!!" before sharing another clip of the guilty culprit leaning against the couch.

"Major, who ate the couch? Who did that?" Reese said to Major as he sweetly looked up at the camera before turning his head away. "Did you do that?" she added, "Major!"

Reese appeared to quickly forgive her pet pooch, later sharing another image of Major with the caption: "Couch eater. Good thing he is cute."

Reese soon forgave Major for destroying her couch

Major became part of the Witherspoon household back in January, with Reese introducing her new pup on Instagram.

She posted a gorgeous photo of him sitting on the grass, with his big brown eyes gazing into the camera. He even had a cute blue nametag shaped like a bone on his collar.

Captioning the photo, Reese wrote: "Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab," prompting her fans to react with plenty of messages gushing over how adorable Major is.

Reese welcomed Major back in January

One wrote: "Ah he is the cutest! Beautiful baby." Another said: "Major is a major handsome pup." A third added: "No way! How adorable. Love to see how your family continues to grow."

Back in November, the Big Little Lies actress welcomed another new puppy, Minnie Pearl, following the sad loss of her long-time family dog, Pepper, who passed away last October.

