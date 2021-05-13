Reese Witherspoon has fans confused with summery poolside photo Fans had some questions

Reese Witherspoon left her many fans confused on Wednesday after she posted a summery picture of herself lounging poolside.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon swears by this face cream – and it's in the Amazon sale

The Legally Blonde star smiled at the camera while going barefoot and wearing a beautiful pink gingham dress.

It seems that the rest of the star's belongings got the pink memo, as draped out over the chair was a pink gingham towel and to her side was a matching bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shows off new Draper James pieces

The star posted the snap to promote some Draper James and Land' End swimwear.

But some fans were a little baffled after they found out that the picture was a new one.

"I truly thought this was a throwback pic of you at like 22," said one.

Other fans were convinced that the Hollywood A-lister had decided to bring back her iconic Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.

One fan thought Reese had posted a throwback

"Elle Woods, is that you?" questioned one, while another added: "Totally Elle Woods approved!"

MORE: Drew Barrymore gave Reese Witherspoon the sweetest early Mother's Day gift

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shows off epic pool at $16million California home

The star is set to reprise her role as Elle next year in Legally Blonde 3, over 20 years after the original film was released.

The film will explore a now 40-years-old Elle's life twenty years into her successful law career. Reese also teased that there would be returning characters.

Deadline reported that the new movie will have "an entirely new fresh spin," but scriptwriter Mindy Kaling revealed that some fan-favourite moments would return.

Although Elle was well-known for her love for her adorable dog, Bruiser, Reese might be feeling a little less sympathetic towards her own puppy, Major.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001

In a video, the star showed that the playful pup had ended up destroying her lavish sofa, after taking a huge corner out of the side.

In her caption, Reese wrote: "Wait what is this???!!!" and then shared another clip of the guilty culprit against the couch.

"Major, who ate the couch? Who did that?" Reese said to pup as he sweetly looked up at the camera and turned his head away. "Did you do that?" she added, "Major!"

Reese appeared to quickly forgive her pet pooch, as she later shared another image of Major with the caption: "Couch eater. Good thing he is cute."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.