Kaley Cuoco films inside jaw-dropping bedroom with Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco shared a sweet video of her pet dog on her Instagram Stories, which gave fans a tour inside her stunning bedroom with husband Karl Cook.

In the clip, The Big Bang Theory star shared a close-up of her pet pooch relaxing in a giant fluffy dog bed, before revealing Karl got into bed with their Chihuahua called Dumpy.

It's not clear if the video was taken inside Kaley's LA home, but the room has wooden floorboards with two vintage red rugs and a large white fireplace next to Karl and their dog.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares tour inside her jaw-dropping bedroom

The bottom of a black wrought iron bed can be seen positioned against the back wall with white bed linen and a cream fluffy blanket on top.

The walls are painted a deep grey, with white and grey floral curtains to cover the large windows that overlook greenery.

Kaley shared a peek inside her modern bedroom at her LA home

Kaley and Karl live in the exclusive area of the Hidden Hills in Los Angeles, which the couple reportedly bought for $12million in 2020. The Flight Attendant star has shared several peeks inside, showing off the modern white, grey and wooden interiors – which are a marked contrast to the country decor in her latest video.

Kaley previously filmed inside her bedroom as she joined the SAG awards from home. It is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard.

The couple also have a television mounted upon one wall above an electric fireplace with a marble surround, between two alcoves with exposed shelving.

The actress lives with her husband Karl Cook

Meanwhile, her living room features a giant L-shaped couch, wooden beams and a coffee table, as well as big sliding glass doors that lead into the garden.

Positioned against one wall is a bar area that has cupboards filled with glasses and drinks. There are marble worktops and clear stools where Kaley and Karl can sit and enjoy a drink, while three glass pendant lights hang overhead.

