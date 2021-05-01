Tracee Ellis Ross' bedroom has a bed fit for a queen The star is the daughter of superstar Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross has given fans a glimpse inside her bedroom – and her bed is fit for a queen.

The Black-ish star was taking part in The Hope Issue for The Financial Times, and she shared some glamorous shots of her home.

The star's bedroom was fit for royalty as it allowed plenty of natural light to flow in and featured a huge bed, a mirrored bedside table, a small houseplant, plenty of books, a beautiful lampshade and a quirky chandelier with blue fittings.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross hits incredible high note while lounging on bed

In a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, Tracee entertained the crew as she hit an incredible high note. Sat in her bed, the star was listening to Janet Key's Silly Games, which featured in the Small Axe series.

And as the notes went higher, Tracee took after her famous mum, Diana Ross, as she effortlessly hit them.

"Perfect," said one of the crew, while another joked: "Are we welcome again?"

Tracee's bedroom was fit for royalty

The Girlfriends star also showed off her incredible blue living room, while wearing an elegant dress that could have been made out of the curtains!

And her house wasn't the only thing she shared, as Tracee posted some snaps of her beautiful collection of hoop earrings and some small bowls.

"Thank you Jonathan for asking me to join this illustrious group and share my home & some of my favorite things," she wrote. "Everything in my home has a story… and a good one at that!"

She was also full of praise for the Small Axe series saying she would "forever be changed" after watching it.

Last month, the star treated herself to an impromptu photoshoot after getting a bit "tipsy" in her hotel room, which had plenty of beautiful flowers.

The star has a very blue living room

Tracee posed up a storm next to an array of blooms that were scattered around her room, even sharing a solo shot of a particularly lovely bunch at the end of her bed.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "When you get tipsy in your hotel room and start taking photos with flowers."

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the actress had also snapped her toes in a photo, and they couldn't believe how pretty her feet looked.

"Baby them toes are clean!" wrote one alongside three heart-eyes emojis. A second added: "Pretty feet," and a third said: "Lovely toes, Tracee."

