Janette Manrara divides fans as she provides glimpse inside bedroom with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly Come Dancing stars tied the knot in 2017

Strictly star Janette Manrara shared a behind-the-scenes look at her home life on Sunday – but fans were divided in their response!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the pro dancer uploaded a short video that showed her ironing bedclothes in what appeared to be the bedroom at her home with her husband and co-star Aljaz Skorjanec.

MORE: Janette Manrara admits regret over husband Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday gift

In the background, white fitted cupboards and a large television could be seen, and Janette looked stunning as she worked in shorts and a cropped sweatshirt.

The glamorous brunette captioned the clip: "Anybody else iron their sheets or is this a little over the top! Love a tidy home!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara divides fans with behind-the-scenes video of bedroom with Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette added a poll to the video which showed that the majority of her followers had selected: "No", meaning that she was in the minority with her sheet-ironing, although there was no denying it had given them a very smooth look.

SEE: Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs in stunning mini dress

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara announce exciting news with fans

The 37-year-old lives in London with her husband and the couple made another surprising confession earlier this week, when they shared that lockdown has brought them closer.

During a chat with Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, the pro dancers admitted they have "fallen in love with each other all over again" - and have barely had a single argument!

The couple met in a dance studio back in 2009

The pair also spoke about their time on Strictly, which they both joined in 2013.

Janette said: "We absolutely love doing Strictly Come Dancing and being able to perform on that show every Saturday night and being a part of that is quite special, and probably one of the most special things we will ever do in our careers."

But she went on to share that live performances also hold a special thrill.

Janette added: "There is nothing that can compare to the feeling that you get when you are live on stage with an audience. Every single show feels totally different, even though it's exactly the same and that feeling is irreplaceable."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.