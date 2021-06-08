Aldi is selling a hanging rope seat that looks so chic and so comfortable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With blue skies and sunshine ahead, it's time to transform your garden into the ultimate summer paradise! There's nothing better than kicking back and relaxing at home, and Aldi's new Gardenline hanging rope seat is the perfect accessory.

Priced at an affordable £39.99, this hammock chair gives off serious boho vibes thanks to its crochet design and statement fringing. Suitable for outdoor use, it can also be mounted from the ceiling using the stainless steel hanging base and carabiner.

Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat, £39.99, Aldi

A must-have for the coming months, once you've strung up the best seat in the house, grab an ice cold drink, a comfy pillow and your favourite book before easing the day away in style. We reckon Mrs Hinch would love Aldi's latest design – after all the cleanfluencer is obsessed with her grey egg chair.

Celebrities including Mrs Hinch, Stacey Solomon and more have been shopping for hanging chairs this summer

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a clever hack with fans as she decorated her new addition with artificial ivy and fairy lights – just imagine how gorgeous Aldi's rope seat would look with some added accessories.

Over the past few months, a number of celebrities including Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have also been shopping the summer's biggest trend, with hanging chairs practically flying off of the virtual shelves. In fact, the couple loves their garden chair so much that they've invested in another one for the house, creating a comfy corner by adding a faux fur throw.

Our advice? You better act fast! We can see Aldi's rope seat selling out in no time, especially at such an affordable price. But, if you've just missed the boat, make sure to check out our round-up of the best egg chairs for your garden.

Searching for something roomier? We've also picked out the most luxurious hammocks from Amazon, Wayfair, Not on the High Street and more so you can bring the summer holidays home this year.

