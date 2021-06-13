We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Eamonn Holmes shared his new secret to an enviable garden with fans at the weekend – and we're keen to follow in his footsteps!

The presenter took to Instagram on Sunday, where he posted a video of a fabulous robotic lawnmower that didn't require any human intervention to cut the star's grass.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares positive update amid 'agonising' chronic pain battle

Birds could be heard faintly in the background and it was a lovely sunny day in Surrey as the clips showed the invention at work in the 61-year-old's garden.

Eamonn captioned the short video: "Thought I'd cut the grass (or get it cut) before it became just too hot [fire emoji]. Robot lawnmower - best invention ever !!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shows off impressive new gardening hack

He added a row of smiley emojis to his post, and many of his fans were quick to see why as they shared their appreciation for the behind-the-scenes post.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine Surrey mansion is every family's dream

MORE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with must-see family photo

"This is terrific!!!!" one wrote.

Another added: "We have one and our lawn looks amazing all the time! Brilliant invention - agreed!!"

Eamonn has a gorgeous garden at his Surrey home

A third wrote: "My son's named his Mowses! Great piece of kit," while a fourth quipped: "Robo chop!"

Some fans were a little less sure of the new investment, however, writing: "Does it actually work?" and: "Does it do the edges?"

Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, commented, in reference to the couple's beloved dog: "Has Maggie attacked it yet?!!"

Ruth and Eamonn have been married since 2010 and are doting parents to son Jack, who is 19, while Eamonn is also father to three older children with his ex-wife.

Bosch Indego 350 Connect Robotic Lawnmower, £899, John Lewis

The broadcaster revealed on Wednesday that he plans to take on a new role, which will see him act as an "agony uncle" for people who want to build a career in media.

He said: "I thought, look if you want to break into media and if you've got a question about media in any terms of tuition or my advice on certain things, get in touch with me, leave a question and in future weeks I'll do a series of replies to those questions."

Eamonn added: "You don't even have to be in media, just think of it as a sort of Agony Uncle!"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.