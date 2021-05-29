Catherine Zeta-Jones radiates beauty in white outfit for gorgeous photo The wife of Michael Douglas looked breathtaking

Catherine Zeta-Jones caused a stir among her fans after sharing a beautiful photo to mark Memorial Day weekend.

The Welsh actress looked radiant as she posed in a crisp white shirt, which she wore open with nothing underneath.

Her dark hair was styled in long, loose curls and her makeup looked gorgeous with a dark nude lip, subtle smokey eyes and dewy skin.

Captioning the photo, Catherine simply shared a smiley face and red heart emoji with the hashtag: "HappyMemorialDayWeekend!"

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by her beauty, with one commenting: "More beautiful than ever! Have a wonderful weekend."

A second said: "What a beautiful face to brighten our day." A third added: "You seriously cannot get any more stunning! Hope you have a wonderful holiday weekend."

Catherine often stuns her fans with her eye-catching ensembles. Earlier this month, she looked incredible in a silky pink jumpsuit, which she matched perfectly to her pretty pink lipstick from her Casa Zeta-Jones lifestyle brand.

But it's not just her clothes that turn heads. Catherine left fans speechless when she shared an incredible throwback of herself rocking super-short hair from her days in the musical, 42nd Street, back in 1987.

The Prodigal Son star was just 17 when she landed the role of Peggy Sawyer, which she played for two years.

In the photo, Catherine is dressed in character, wearing a striped shirt and waistcoat. Her hair looked so cute cut to just below her ears and perfectly accentuated her killer cheekbones.

Captioning the snap, the actress wrote: "42nd Street at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, 1987." Her fans were quick to comment on her age-defying appearance, with one writing: "This seems like only yesterday!"

A second said: "So much talent in those eyes." A third added: "Beautiful then and beautiful now," and a fourth wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous! Still the same!"

