We've found the Love Island bean bags and they're cheaper than you might think

Maybe it's because we've spent so much time at home since Love Island last hit our screens, but watching the first episode last night was all about the interiors. From the fire pit to the hot tub and the outdoor mirrors to the sparkly lighting, we're ready to turn our gardens into our own summer sanctuary - Love Island style.

SHOP: The best bean bags for your garden

RELATED: What every Love Island fan will want this summer

While we probably won't be scrawling 'Get Grafting' across our patio any time soon, we definitely have our eye on those colourful outdoor bean bags, and you can get your own for less than you might think.

We've found some that are almost identical on Amazon for under £50 and they're available in a whole range of vibrant shades, from coral pink to lime green to bright blue. They come in a classic round shape, with a deep seat that creates a high-back and a supportive chair shape as you sink into it - the dream.

Bean Bag Bazaar classic bean bag chair, £49.99, Amazon

Whether you're relaxing solo with your water bottle in hand or you want to make your outdoor space more sociable (for cracking on etc), they're the perfect place to lounge when the sun comes out.

The girls get to know each other around the fire pit in episode one

After trending for the last few months, outdoor bean bags have been notoriously difficult to get hold of, but these ones are still in stock and they have so many five-star reviews. Customers are loving them as they're durable, easy to clean and super comfortable.

Exactly the summer upgrade our gardens need.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.