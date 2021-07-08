Amazon has big deals on TV projectors - so you can watch the Euro 2020 final in your garden

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

England has made it to the final of Euro 2020 and will play Italy on Sunday when a win would mean their first major victory since the 1966 World Cup. This is one game you don't want to miss, but if you haven't got tickets to an event or you don't fancy leaving the house, why not bring the big screen experience to you with an at-home projector? They've been growing in popularity since lockdown, and from handy portable devices to cinematic-quality machines, there is something for everyone on Amazon.

If you’re seeking Wembley levels of projection, then you’ve come to the right place - this projector will provide a high-quality picture to impress.

Top review: "Really impressed with the quality of this projector. Fantastic value for the price it costs. Picture is very clear and it's easy to set everything up. Projector screen is huge so can get good home movie theatre experience and as it is fabric it can easily be folded away for storage."

Projector with screen, was £79.99 now £67.99, Amazon

Or try this one for a portable projector that's both lightweight and has excellent picture quality.

Top review: "First of all the video quality is beautiful and the output picture is of a great crystal clear clarity. It doesn’t really matter if you have a light on because with 4,000 lumens you’re still getting a fantastic picture!"

Mini projector, £129.99, Amazon

If you’re on a budget, this one is ideal. Simply connect to your smartphone and project the game wherever you like - including outdoors.

Top review: "This projector is brilliant. Its features are beyond what you would expect for a projector of this price and the picture is fantastic quality and of a good brightness. There are plenty of settings and adjustments available and the sound from the unit is great for a normal-sized room."

ELEPHAS projector, was £89.99 now £67.99, Amazon

