The incredible gift Raheem Sterling gave to his mum

Raheem Sterling is the footballer everyone is talking about, after scoring an incredible three goals for England during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Not only is the Manchester City player known for his remarkable talents, but also his incredible generosity, as it was previously reported that he bought his mum a 10-bedroom house just outside of London.

However, after seeing that the news came with some controversy, Raheem made sure to set the record straight.

During an interview with The Players' Tribune in 2018, the footballer said: "You know … it’s sad that I even have to say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. There’s a perception in certain parts of the media that I love 'bling.' I love diamonds. I love to show off. I really don’t understand where that comes from. Especially when I bought my mum a house, it was unbelievable what some people were writing. I think it’s really sad that people do that. They hate what they don’t even know.

"A few years ago, I would let it get to me. I’d be saying to my mum, 'Why are they picking on me?' But now, as long as my mum and my sister and my kids don’t have any stress, I’m good.

Raheem Sterling has played a huge role in England's success

"If people want to write about my mum’s bathroom in her house, all I have to tell you is that 15 years ago, we were cleaning toilets in Stonebridge and getting breakfast out of the vending machine. If anybody deserves to be happy, it’s my mum. She came to this country with nothing and put herself through school cleaning bathrooms and changing bed sheets, and now she’s the director of a nursing home. And her son plays for England."

Raheem detailed the hard work and sacrifices his mum made for him as a young boy, and revealed: "The day that I bought my mum a house, that was probably the happiest I’ve ever been."

We are so inspired by Raheem's story and can't wait to see him back on the pitch soon!

