Gareth Southgate is no doubt looking forward to returning home following a busy few months travelling with the England football team for Euro 2020. But what does the interior of Swinsty Hall in Harrogate, Yorkshire look like?

Thanks to a new video Emma Willis shared on Instagram, fans have been given a rare look inside his family home, which he shares with his wife Alison and their two children Mia and Flynn.

Emma and Gareth sat down for a video chat in 2020, and The Voice star shared a clip on Sunday night ahead of the Euro final. She captioned it: "This was not your average lockdown call! Part of my conversation with Gareth Southgate last year, about life lessons, leadership, and how he believes a people first approach can positively impact player motivation and performance. A really lovely bloke indeed.. and here’s to a future where ‘Anything Is Possible’@penguinukbooks @how.to.academy."

The football manager's room follows a largely monochrome colour scheme with white carpets and matching curtains, a black panelled wall and a side table topped with a lamp. A wooden unit displaying a vase of flowers sits against the back wall with a piece of artwork hanging above it and a brightly lit Christmas tree to the left.

It appears to be either Gareth's office space or living room inside his 16th-century, Grade I-listed property, which he purchased in 2006 for £3.25 million.

"When I signed for Middlesbrough a friend recommended Harrogate. I drove through and knew my wife and I would love it, we’ve now lived here longer than anywhere else," Gareth explained in an interview with Welcome to Yorkshire in 2019.

Spread over four floors, the 50-year-old's house features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, a wine cellar and a cinema room, many of which have rustic wooden beams and wood-panelled walls. Outside, the house sits on 4.5 acres of landscaped gardens and in the woods near Swinsty Reservoir.

Gareth continued: "I also love to come away from matches, to the calm of living in the countryside and being able to clear my head."

