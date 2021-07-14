Prince Charles reveals genius addition to home office with Duchess Camilla

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Charles shared an important message from inside his home with Duchess Camilla on Wednesday as he discussed sustainable farming on BBC Radio 4.

In doing so, the royal shared a peek inside his working from home set-up, where he sat on a red upholstered chair in front of a large wooden desk. It was positioned next to the window with cream and blue floral curtains on either side, while paintings with gold frames hung on the cream walls.

On Charles' desk, there was a microphone recording his speech as he told his followers: "We must put Nature back at the heart of the equation." The royal had also invested in a wooden document holder where he was resting his papers – how clever!

We've tracked down an adjustable bamboo stand that costs just £13 from Amazon and can be used to hold books, documents, iPads and more.

The room also appeared to have had a summer makeover thanks to several vases of pretty pink, purple and white peonies – one in the window and another on Charles' desk. They didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one commenting on the clip: "The beautiful Peonies on the desk!" and another adding: "Gorgeous flowers."

Prince Charles films inside home office as he discusses sustainable farming

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's primary home is Clarence House in London, but they also regularly stay in Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Llynywermod in Wales and Birkhall in Scotland.

This is not the first time that the royal couple has added a splash of colour to their interior with the help of flowers. In honour of British Flowers Week in 2020, Camilla picked flowers grown in her very own garden at Birkhall, to create a beautiful bouquet.

Document stand, £13.95, Amazon

The colourful arrangement placed in a Scottish pottery vase included forget-me-nots, cranesbill, Alchemilla, tulips, peonies, poppies, cow parsley and Solomon’s Seal.

The Duchess said: "In these difficult times, when we are all searching for something to brighten our lives, there is nothing that can lift our spirits more than our native flowers and plants. They are nature’s healers. In our gardens, in our window boxes, or even in just a simple vase, their glorious scents and myriad of colours are veritable life enhancers."

