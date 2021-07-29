Prince Charles has the sweetest photo of wife Camilla in his home office The couple marked their 16th wedding anniversary in April

The Prince of Wales joined the virtual United Nations Food Systems Summit Pre-Summit on Wednesday, and we couldn't help but notice the sweet photo he has on display in his home office.

Between two hand-painted vases and a basket of flowers, a silver frame with a photo from Charles and wife Camilla's wedding day could be seen.

It shows the couple as they left the service of prayer and dedication blessing their marriage at Windsor Castle on 9 April 2005, following their civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Camilla wore two outfits designed by Robinson Valentine on her wedding day – a cream dress and a feathered hat for the ceremony and, later, a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress, which she accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh along with Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and Camilla's children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, were among the guests at their blessing.

Charles and Camilla on their wedding day in 2005

During his virtual appearance at the summit, Charles said: "I speak to you today as someone who, over the past thirty-five years, has been a long-standing and practising advocate of developing a more sustainable approach to land use and food production.

"I need not stress how urgent it is that we achieve profound and rapid change in this sector. The way our food system operates affects our environment and our health every day of our lives, but also the fragile health of our planet.

"The challenge we all face is to ensure that we turn the damage it currently does into something far more positive. And the only way to do that is to put nature back at the heart of the equation."

Earlier this week, Charles visited Sandringham to release one of the country's most iconic threatened species – the Eurasian curlew – onto the Queen's Norfolk estate.

