Sarah Ferguson's royal home features lasting tribute to Jack Brooksbank New photos were taken in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor

Sarah, Duchess of York has made sure Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank feels well and truly part of the family, after showing off a sweet tribute to her son-in-law at their royal home.

Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice spent much of their childhood at their parents Sarah and Prince Andrew's mansion, Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the exes still live.

The family have given glimpses inside the royal property over the years, particularly following the pandemic, and new photos have shown that Eugenie's personalised swing in the garden features Jack's name too.

Back in 2020, the Queen's granddaughter made a surprise appearance on her mum's YouTube channel as she sat in the garden to read her favourite children's book, Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney. Just under Eugenie's legs, you can see the first few letters of her name.

In pictures published by Town & Country, Sarah stood on the rope swing in the garden dressed in a purple dress from Just Cavalli and a Dolce & Gabbana jacket. Underneath her feet, the edge of the wide seat was engraved with the words 'Euge & Jack'.

Eugenie showed off her personalised swing in 2020

It is not known whether Jack's name is a new addition, or if it had always been part of the design.

The expansive gardens appear to be the location for Sarah's latest photoshoot, giving royal fans a new look inside the rest of the grounds.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live at Royal Lodge Windsor

One snap shows the royal wading through wild flowers that reached her waist and another reveals the lawn is lined with yellow and red flowers and plants.

Elsewhere, two wooden benches have been positioned underneath the trees, while there is also a patio area at the rear of the house with a wooden dining table and two benches where the family can sit outdoors.

The Grade II-listed residence, which has belonged to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, boasts 30 rooms and is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens, offering plenty of space for Eugenie and Beatrice's private wedding receptions.

