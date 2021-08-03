Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's grand home leaves fans speechless

Charles Spencer shared a new peek inside his majestic home, Althorp House, which he shared with his sister Princess Diana growing up.

The 57-year-old Earl stunned fans when he shared a snap of the grand split staircase in the saloon, which led up to a selection of paintings and a vintage clock hanging on the wall at the top.

It featured blue vintage carpets and Charles had placed a vase of white hydrangeas at the base of the large wooden banister.

"That time of year," he captioned the photo, and it wasn't long before his followers commented on the beautiful picture.

"What a lovely grand staircase," remarked one, and a second added: "My favourite staircase in the whole world!" A third penned: "My favorite flower. Beautiful carpet and staircase."

The property in Northamptonshire, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, is often shown off by Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer on social media. It has 90 rooms and 550 acres and is also home to some of the finest European furniture and art.

The saloon inside Althorp House

Charles grew up there with his three older sisters, including the late Princess Diana prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Following her untimely death in 1997, Princess Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

An aerial view of Charles Spencer's home

Charles' latest snap comes shortly after his daughter Lady Kitty Spencer got married to Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day celebration in Rome.

The 30-year-old broke with tradition and was accompanied down the aisle by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken, rather than by her father.

While the reason Charles did not walk Kitty down the aisle hasn't been made public, he revealed in June that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury that had been affecting his freedom of movement.

