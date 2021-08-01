Steph McGovern shows off impressive makeover at home with girlfriend and baby The Steph's Packed Lunch star just upgraded her living room!

Steph McGovern has wowed her fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a new upgrade to the Yorkshire home she shares with her partner and daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the presenter shared photos of a wall-length shelving unit that one of her family members had built from scratch – and it was seriously impressive!

We were equally impressed with the gorgeous parquet wood floor and the tiny built-in ceiling lights that gave the whole room a soft glow.

Steph captioned the stunning snaps: "Sooo I asked my lovely talented cousin-in-law @devinejoineryservices to design and make me a mixed-size shelving unit AND LOOK!!!"

The 39-year-old went on: "He did this in 2 days… Just needs sanding/painting. Am so proud of him — he set up his own small biz just before lockdown and is now smashing it. Ps. He did the fab Herringbone flooring too!"

The star's followers were seriously impressed, with Denise van Outen among those who commented, writing: "Love this!"

Steph shared the impressive update to social media

Others agreed, adding: "That’s gorgeous. And HELLO FLOORING," "Looks fantastic," and: "Stunning." Many of the mum-of-one's fans simply posted heart-eyes emojis and heart emojis in response.

Steph is currently enjoying her summer break from her popular daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

The star first filmed her own programme, The Steph Show, at the start of the first English lockdown, presenting live from her house.

However, the production later moved to a studio in Leeds as originally planned.

The star is enjoying a summer break from her weekday TV show

Steph shares her home with her partner, who works in TV production and prefers to keep out of the public eye, and their daughter, who turns two later this year.

The star announced that the couple had welcomed their first child on 4 November 2019.

Almost a year later, Steph revealed on Twitter how she was preparing for her daughter's first birthday.

She wrote: "I decided to write her a letter about what's happened in her first year so she can read it when she's older."

