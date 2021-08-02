James Martin's home with girlfriend has the most spectacular garden The celebrity chef lives in Hampshire

This Morning regular and celebrity chef James Martin is extremely passionate about food, but what's clear from his Instagram is that he also loves his garden very much too.

The chef resides in a glorious Hampshire home with his girlfriend Louise Davies, and the 1.25 acres of land surrounding the seven-bedroom property are truly stunning.

WATCH: James Martin films from his jaw-dropping garden

In June, James celebrated the summer with a snap of his garden path, which is flanked with symmetrical trees and flower beds. The comments section of his Instagram post was awash with praise for the star's outside space. One fan wrote: "Beautiful garden, James [love heart eye emoji]," and another added: "Great to see your place… magnificent."

James Martin has a magical outdoor space

One day, the sunset was just too beautiful not to capture, and James uploaded a stunning photograph. From his vantage point, fans could observe the couple's perfectly pruned hedges, sprawling fields, as well as the roof of a very large greenhouse.

The sunsets from his countryside home are amazing

James is proud of his outdoor kitchen

It will come as no surprise that the star's garden even boasts an outdoor kitchen, and he has shown off this impressive feature many times when appearing on This Morning. The cooking set-up includes a pizza oven, barbeque, worktops, and cupboards. Overhead, hanging from the rustic wooden beams, are pendant lights so that James can cook into the evening.

James and girlfriend louise also have a dog

James' dog also seems to love the idyllic surroundings and one day was captured sitting out on the sun-drenched lawns staring into the distance – and the photo belongs on a postcard!

Inside, the chef's home is just as incredible with a huge indoor kitchen complete with everything he could possibly need to whip up his impressive recipes.

James often appears on programmes live from his house

During the UK's coronavirus lockdown, the star has been busy making home improvements, choosing to redecorate his kitchen and tend to his beloved garden. All your hard work is paying off, James, it looks amazing!

