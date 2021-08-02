The best rooms to renovate to sell your house quickly

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Now is a popular time to sell your property with house prices sky-high, but what can you do to ensure your home sells quickly?

Conservatory Blinds 4 Less has analysed 139 million different Instagram posts to reveal people's favourite room in their home, helping you decide which rooms you should focus your home restorations on if you want your property to be noticed on the market.

From the kitchen to the bedroom, here are the places to revamp if you're looking for a quick sell….

The kitchen is the most important room for buyers

Kitchen

With a whopping 39,189,992 posts on Instagram the kitchen is without a doubt the heart of the home, so it is the best place to tackle if you want your home to look appealing to buyers.

If you can't justify a full kitchen refit, you can definitely spruce up the space with a lick of paint, savvy organisation and some bold accessories.

Restyle the bedroom to attract more buyers

Bedroom

In second place we have the bedroom with 21,345,111 posts. We suggest focusing on the main bedroom to up your property's value. The easiest way to make a big impact is to declutter and tidy things away. Buyers will want to see a blank canvas to imagine themselves in the room.

Look to redecorate your living room to improve your house

Living room

Probably one of the rooms where the most time is spent, so it is not surprising that the living room has 20,126,152 Instagram posts. Dedicate some time, effort, and money into decorating this area to help you sell your property sharpish.

Bathroom

A bathroom done well makes all the difference, and with 16,491,692 Instagram posts, a lot of people can appreciate a good wash space. Similarly to the kitchen, if you cannot afford a full overhaul, consider upcycling and changing the hardware for a big impact.

An updated bathroom will give your house wow-factor

Nursery

A nursey will be an essential for a family home and 10,243,321 posts are full of super-sweet decoration ideas. Make your nursey look inviting with colour and cute accessories and tidy any clutter away in chic storage boxes.

Home office

The coronavirus pandemic has made the home office more important than ever, and the search term has 6,790,642 posts on Instagram. This space doesn't have to be huge but as long as it is presentable, it will appeal to your prospective buyers.

Also, if you have a conservatory or a utility room, giving them some care and attention can only help when it comes to securing those all-important offers.

