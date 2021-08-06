James Middleton announces exciting news with fiancée Alizée Thevenet - see photos Congratulations are in order for the couple!

James Middleton is a huge lover of the countryside, and on Friday he confirmed that he and fiancée Alizée Thevenet had moved into their dream home.

James shared several photos after announcing the big news, including some rare ones with his fiancée.

In the first snap, the happy couple stood outside their new home, and they were accompanied by one of their many dogs.

The second snap showed James' six dogs in front of the fireplace – and it looked like they also approve of the new place!

The final shot was a much more intimate one, showing the couple enjoying a meal at their new home.

Alizée was sat in front of their brick fireplace with a small glass of wine to her side. In front of her was a cheeseboard, which was adorably in the shape of a heart.

"I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James wrote.

The pair were thrilled to announce their news

"It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs, their new home."

James revealed back in March that he and Alizée were to head to the countryside ahead of their upcoming wedding.

Writing in The Telegraph, he said: "We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now.

"We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

While the pair currently share a London home together, they have been staying with James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during lockdown.

The couple had a romantic meal in

"Together with the dogs over the last year, we have probably walked or run every single footbath in West Berkshire - and there are a lot of them," he said of their life in the small village.

James is the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge and a huge animal lover. He and his dog, Ella, are both ambassadors for Pets As Therapy.

The businessman is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, and has been open about his own struggles with clinical depression.

