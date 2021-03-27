James Middleton reveals huge news with fiancée Alizée Thevenet

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, has shared some exciting news! The entrepreneur and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet have bought a new home.

MORE: James Middleton's video of Prince William and Kate's puppy will make your day

Writing in The Telegraph, the 33-year-old announced that the couple has decided to swap city living for a quiet life in the countryside "for good" ahead of their wedding.

"We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shaves off trademark beard to surprise fiancee Alizée Thevenet

"We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

While the pair currently share a London home together, they have been staying with James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during lockdown. "Together with the dogs over the last year, we have probably walked or run every single footbath in West Berkshire - and there are a lot of them," he said of their life in the small village.

MORE: James Middleton shares adorable photo to celebrate 'special day'

MORE: Royal weddings rewritten by COVID-19: Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana's niece, James Middleton, more

In the column, the entrepreneur also opened up about how he has his oldest dog Ella to thank for introducing him to his future wife.

Recalling how he first met financial expert Alizée, he wrote: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back.," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

James and Alizée became engaged in 2019

MORE: See inside James and Alizée's London home

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

After just over a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in October 2019. However James has since revealed they have had to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in May 2020 - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.