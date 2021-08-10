Amanda Holden's vibrant garden furniture is perfect for the heatwave

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden owns two fabulous houses, one in Surrey and one in the Cotswolds, which she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and daughters Alexa and Hollie. Her brand-new QVC drop from her Bundleberry by Amanda Holden range has everything you need for the UK heatwave that has been predicted.

Amanda's latest collection contains lots of beautiful garden furniture pieces, including an outdoor rocking chair, contemporary swing chair and a sophisticated love seat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden runs around her idyllic backgarden

Amanda reveals that her children are particularly taken by the cool swing chair. She said: "My children have always wanted a swinging chair in our home but unfortunately, we didn't have a tree big enough to hang one from.

Amanda's QVC range is a real hit

"So we’ve found a solution to keep them happy and relaxed with this gorgeous free-standing swinging chair. It enables us to bring the indoors outside in style and comfort."

The star has a stunning outdoor space

Previous Instagram posts of Amanda's have revealed that she does have a large palm in her backgarden, bringing tropical vibes to the UK, but clearly not sturdy enough for swinging.

Fancy giving this chair a go?

Bundleberry by Amanda Holden swing chair, £175, QVC

The gorgeous but practical range has been inspired by time in lockdown. "I think our own homes have become so much more important to us and we've taken pride in our surrounding space, which is why I've included such a variety of seating options in this collection," revealed Amanda.

Bundleberry by Amanda Holden acapulco chair, £90, QVC

What's handy about this whole range is that the pieces can be used inside and out so once the weather takes a turn for the worst, you can use these fun pieces to brighten up your living area inside your home.

If you really want the full Amanda Holden experience, she suggests using the side table for a cold gin and tonic on a balmy evening – now we're talking!

