Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell thrilled fans with some major news on Wednesday.

The couple, who met on the set of the BBC dance show in 2018, have bought their first house!

Dianne excitedly took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself in Joe's arms on a large lawn with a house in the background, which the dancer was pointing to.

The couple both beamed, and the glamorous redhead captioned the sweet image: "[Purple heart emoji] new adventures," finishing the short message with a house emoji.

Her followers were thrilled, with former Strictly contestant Emma Barton commenting: "Congratulations," and Dianne's colleague Gorka Marquez adding: "Yay!!!!! Congrats to you both."

Other fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with their comments including: "Ahhh, so happy for you both," and "So exciting! proper massive garden."

Fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of the couple's new property

The couple currently live together in their London flat but are clearly expanding to a larger property.

The move will no doubt spark more engagement rumours for the pair, who fans have been expecting to announce their intentions to marry for more than a year.

In December 2019, the couple spent Christmas in Australia with Dianne's family, and fans were convinced that they were about to announce some happy news.

Joe spent Christmas in Australia with Dianne in 2019

Just ahead of Christmas Day, the loved-up couple dropped what seemed like a major hint to their fans on Instagram after posing in front of a sign which read: "Joseph Buswell."

Alongside the snapshot, Dianne wrote: "It's a sign – literally."

The pro dancer's followers were quick to speculate, with one writing in the comments section: "This must mean something."

Last August, the redhead even donned a wedding dress for a fun dance routine, which many fans took as a hint that she wanted her partner to propose.

"No pressure, Joe," wrote one. "This is a sign that Dianne wants to marry Joe," claimed another.

