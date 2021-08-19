Amy Robach shares tearful update as she reveals emotional struggle The GMA presenter has two daughters

Amy Robach stunned fans with a heartfelt message involving her daughter on Wednesday and her news was met with an outpouring of support.

In an emotional message, the Good Morning America presenter admitted she was reduced to tears during her daily run because her oldest daughter, Ava, 18, is leaving home.

Amy took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of herself jogging but the caption explained her agonising situation.

She wrote: "Not gonna lie, today was a STRUGGLE - training said to do 9 miles - my body stopped at 7 miles - so much emotion in me with my oldest moving out in a week for college, fatigue from my travels and early mornings at work - had a little cry during the run and I always feel better after a little release like that - physical movement even when it's uncomfortable can so often push out that pent up stress! Not saying it's fun, but I DO feel better now."

Amy posted the message alongside a clip of her running

Her post was met with a barrage of sweet messages from people who have been in the same situation as she is. One fan wrote: "You watch other people's kids go to college and never realize how tough it’s is to let go. She will be great and you will be so proud!" while another added: "The college thing is scary. We cry, but it’s a proud cry too. Good luck to your daughter on this journey."

Many called Amy an inspiration for being so candid and there were hoards of praying hands emojis too.

The mother-of-two - who is training for the Berlin marathon - has two daughters and is also a stepmum to her husband, Andrew Shue's, three boys.

Amy's oldest daughter, Ava, is leaving home

In a joint interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, the couple opened up about their blended family and their debut children's book, Better Together, which was inspired by a big change in their family life.

When Amy and Andrew first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy and her husband Andrew Shue are raising five children together

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

She added: "We have been talking about it for a while and finally we decided to do it!"

