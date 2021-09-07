Amy Robach wows in tiny bikini inside lavish kitchen in New York home The GMA star lives in Manhattan

Amy Robach delighted fans with a rare look inside her huge home while modelling a tiny bikini on Monday – and we're not sure what impressed us more, her kitchen or her figure.

The Good Morning America star looked amazing rocking a strapless bikini top while making some healthy alcoholic beverages for her guests.

Standing inside her "industrial chic" kitchen, Amy revealed the impressive décor which features exposed wooden beams, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage. Amy also has a gorgeous view of her beautiful garden.

WATCH: Amy Robach stuns in tiny bikini inside 'industrial chic' kitchen

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Amy got to work whipping up some strawberry daiquiris that she revealed are keto-friendly.

The short video starts with Amy pouring the frozen goodness into several glasses before the camera cuts to her swaying back and forth while holding up a full pitcher of her mother's recipe.

Showing off her relaxed style for a day of lounging in the sun, Amy added a baseball cap and wrapped a red and white striped towel around her waist.

Amy looked gorgeous in her bikini

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Thank you mama for this incredible low carb strawberry daiquiri recipe - it is perfection. Check out @myketohome for the recipe."

Fans were quick to react to her post, with one writing: "The daiquiri and yourself look wonderful and a big thanks to your mama for the recipe." A second said: "You're perfection drinking perfection," and a third added: "Looking good in that hat!"

Amy and her husband, Andrew Shue, have a pretty amazing home in the Big Apple and she previously admitted that her industrial kitchen is her absolute favourite room after renovating it in 2020.

Amy's home also boasts an impressive garden

"I wanted it to be industrial chic," she said during a video tour with Mara Schiavocampo. She showed off the quartz countertops, made to look like concrete, the exposed brick wall which they built themselves, and the white herringbone tiles.

She also revealed one hidden feature for added storage – a sliding door containing rows of shelves for all of her dry and canned foods. "This is also one of my favourite things," she said as she made the big reveal.

