David Muir already has a strong following, but we imagine the popular TV anchor will pick up a legion of new fans now that his long-running segment, America Strong, will be shown across all programming on ABC News during the month of September.

But when the 47-year-old isn't working on his variety of shows – including 20/20 – David likes to retreat to his spectacular second home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, that he shares with his beloved dog, Axel.

According to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019, David bought the lakeside property for a whopping $7million.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time.

David and Axel often spend mornings on the lake

The 4,300-square foot home sits on about six acres on Skaneateles Lake, and it's clear David is a huge fan of the open water as he often posts sweet photos of him and Axel enjoying a morning boat ride.

David's house, which was built in 1890, boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace.

The journalist doesn't share much about his home on social media but has given a few glimpses inside the property.

David bought the home in 2019, shortly after adopting Axel

Previously sharing a photo of Axel, David's ornate fireplace can be seen in the background, which features an intricate cast iron cover and black panelling against a white background with what appears to be hand-carved detailing.

Another photo sees Axel standing by a doorway with a pristine front lawn and driveway in the background surrounded by woodland.

David's home is near his family in Central New York

A photo believed to be taken at David's lakeside home sees him once again cuddling up to Axel, and in the reflection of the windowed doors in the background is a gorgeous swimming pool surrounded by perfectly cut grass and a tiled pathway.

