David Muir is sun-kissed with tousled hair in vacation photos with Kelly Ripa as he turns 50 – see his reaction

Happy birthday, David Muir! The renowned TV personality and ABC News anchor hits the big 5-0 on Wednesday, November 8, and is celebrating away from the spotlight.

However, his best friend Kelly Ripa was present to celebrate his big milestone, and she took to her Instagram with a slew of unseen photos from waterfront and beach vacations over the years.

In many of the snapshots, David could be seen sporting a casual look, with a light stubble, tousled hair, fitted t-shirts, and a megawatt smile, a departure from his usual coiffed hair and pressed suits for the air.

David Muir shares exciting career news involving Kelly Ripa

Of course, she also added a couple photos of the man of the hour in his fancy suit and tie, looking as polished as ever while attending events with Kelly.

David even posed for one photo alongside her equally dashing husband and Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos, and the love between them was quite clear.

"Happy birthday to @davidmuirabc, the man of the world as well as the world news!" Kelly captioned her post, receiving a host of wishes for David as well as gushing admiration.

"He should totally be named #peoplessexiestman!" one fan opined, while another commented: "Happy Birthday David! Love you on the news and especially when you are on Kelly & Mark when you are yourself! Have a great day!"

MORE: David Muir's head-turning appearance in throwback video will make you swoon

A third wrote: "What a blessing he is during this crazy time! Happy birthday! We all love you!" and a fourth also added: "You had my vote for People Magazine's sexiest man alive."

© Instagram David sported a casual look in vacation photos shared by Kelly

David reacted to the sweet tribute with a touch of humor, referring to the first picture of him and Kelly posing with a baby. "How lucky am i to have you all in my life – love that Consuelos family. Did we steal a baby in #1?"

LATEST: David Muir makes public apology to neighbors after making unexpected discovery near his jaw-dropping NYC home

Many others also believed that David should've claimed the title of "Sexiest Man Alive" in time for his 50th (which ultimately went to Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey instead), but he was named one of the "sexiest newsmen alive" in 2017 by the publication, alongside the likes of Anderson Cooper and ABC News colleague George Stephanopoulos.

© Getty Images The longtime ABC News anchor turned 50 on November 8

"Listen, I remember being the nerd all through middle school and high school," he told the outlet at the time. "I remember interviewing my sister's friends with my Microcassette recorder, so if there's anyone who finds reporting, particularly in this era, appealing then I'm grateful."

MORE: David Muir shares rare glimpse of celebratory time at family home

David has long been a fan of maintaining a quiet private life away from the news desk, but recently did make a rare public appearance alongside the rest of his ABC News team at the TCS NYC Marathon.

© Instagram He joined his ABC News colleagues at the NYC Marathon on Sunday, November 5

He joined co-hosts like Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, Linsey Davis, DeMarco Morgan, and more as they ran the marathon's 26.2 mile tour as a relay race, with David finishing off the run.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.