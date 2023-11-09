Inside David Muir's ultra-stylish living room at his $7million New York pad

David Muir is a regular fixture on our screens, but away from the cameras, the star prefers to keep things low-key, enjoying privacy at his 19th century property in Syracuse, New York. Based along Skaneateles Lake, David purchased his waterside home – which she shares with his dog Axel – for $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

© Instagram David Muir's living room features a statement fireplace

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot estate boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens and three bathrooms, offering plenty of space for the pair. In a full circle moment, David previously spoke of his "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

WATCH: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time. Among his renovations, David, 50, has incorporated sleek and stylish interiors, which is particularly apparent in his living room.

© Instagram The space is flooded with light

Back in 2021, the ABC anchor shared a photo of Axel, sitting proudly by the fireplace. Flooded with light, bright white walls and dark grey furnishings make up the living room. Commanding attention, a lavish marble fireplace serves as the focal point of the space, thanks to its ornate moulding, statement coving and contrasting black screen.

Minimalist in its design, a small glass table with brass accents sits beside the sofa, displaying a number of David's most precious family photos.

A truly relaxing and luxurious space, after giving fans a glimpse of his living room, the star was commended on his choice of decor. "Axel is very elegant and stately in this picture. What a beautiful fireplace – great color combo," wrote one.

© Instagram David has decorated his living room with family photos

"I love your furniture. I also love the sofa," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Nice scenery! Classic!"

Making a rare admission about his home life in a 2020 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, David couldn't help but smile as he recalled how having Axel helped him get through the pandemic.

© Instagram David has credited Axel with helping him get through the pandemic

"I actually do think that pets are like the unsung heroes because they still want to chase the birds," he said. "This dog particularly – [he's a] bird dog, squirrel dog, frog dog. If you find a frog in the pool he's good for like three hours just staring at the frog. But, don't you think they've helped us during this time?"

© Instagram Coming home to Axel makes David "put things back in perspective" after a long day

Explaining that Axel helps him to "decompress", David added: "Coming home to the dog helps put things back in perspective."