David Muir shares rare look inside his personal life in new photos

David Muir may spend a majority of his time keeping Americans up to date on everything going on around the world, but away from the cameras, he's a man of culture.

The 49-year-old ABC News anchor took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a rare peek inside his personal life while exploring one of his other passions: art.

David shared several pictures he'd taken from his visit to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, exploring the new exhibit of artist Henry Taylor, titled "Henry Taylor's B Side."

He was clearly enamored by the new gallery, which featured several of the artist's more imaginative styles of acrylic painting and shapely sculptures, and David also shared a New York Times review of the exhibit.

"Henry Taylor's B Side" will be available to view at the Whitney Museum till January 28, 2024, although this isn't the first time in recent memory that David spent a significant amount of time engaged in the art world.

Most notably, back in May, the World News Tonight host's uncle, noted photographer Doug Muir, saw his own work put on display at the Everson Museum of Art in David's native Syracuse.

© Instagram David documented his visit to the Whitney Museum of American Art

Titled "Doug Muir: Coming Home," the exhibition featured several of the late photographer's work capturing not only famous historical moments, like the Rolling Stones' infamous 1966 Syracuse performance, but also rare glimpses of family life, like an adorable snapshot of a young David playing with his father.

The gallery closed on September 3, and David reflected on its successful run with a statement on his Instagram Stories at the time, which read: "The Muir family is grateful to the community and most of all to the tireless team at the Everson Museum of Art."

A few of Doug Muir's photographs will remain as part of the museum's permanent collection, however. A majority of his works are housed at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

© Instagram The ABC News anchor spent his weekend exploring the work of American artist Henry Taylor

Alongside a display of the photos, a documentary on the prolific photographer will also play, produced by none other than David himself, who was present at an event commemorating the gallery back in July.

He was joined by his cousin Heather, Doug's daughter, and shared photos from the ceremony at which they presented scholarships to several young photographers and artists in his uncle's name.

© Instagram He recently oversaw his uncle Doug Muir's photography exhibition at the Everson Museum of Art

"This is my cousin Heather Muir and me on stage at the Everson Museum of Art," David penned. "Our hearts are still full after a record turnout to celebrate the work of her father, my uncle, the late photographer, Doug Muir.

"We announced the first annual Doug Muir Photography/Art scholarships honoring the next generation of artists in the Syracuse City School District and surrounding community."

© Instagram David marked the close of his uncle's exhibit in September with a family message

The 20/20 anchor had previously described his uncle as a "whip-smart, talented, gentle soul" while sharing more memories of their time together and more photos he'd taken of their family on social media.

